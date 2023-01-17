 Skip to content

Sanctum Arcadia update for 17 January 2023

Patch 0.51

Patch 0.51

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted a number of things, most importantly:

  • Made maps more spacious
  • Increased droprate of waypoints
  • Buffed main weapon
  • Improved background animations
  • More settings

