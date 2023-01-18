 Skip to content

Cubzh update for 18 January 2023

0.0.48 Patch 5

Build 10343425

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

0.0.48 Patch 5 is now available! 🔨

It contains:

  • Fixed scrollbar in code editor
  • Fixed Player:SwingLeft()
  • Undo/redo buttons on mobile for text inputs
  • Fix crash when using multishape map
  • Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

