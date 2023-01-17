 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 17 January 2023

Added small events and finished initial text grammar check.

Share · View all patches · Build 10343362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added mini-events with witch sisters in the open world.
-Checked and updated grammar with the almanac, tavern directions, world events, remaining dialogues, and all other texts.

