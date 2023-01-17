Chapter Select on NG+ available in branch!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello hello!

Our launch week is almost over, and what week it was! 🔥🔥🔥

Many thanks again to everyone who has played the game, and special thanks for all the feedback!! 🎶😸

We are hard at work to fix bugs and issues, but also reading reviews and comments to see what QoL improvements people need the most… one of which is “Chapter Select on NG+”: we deployed this feature on a branch, so if you are interested go and check it out!

Branch name: 'experimental-public'

Password: none

“How to” for how Branches work: https://www.technipages.com/how-to-opt-into-a-game-beta-on-steam

Notes:

The feature works on saves where you reached the ending at least once (NG+)

The feature is not fully tested, so we will rely on your help to make it better 😀

We strongly suggest to make a backup of your save files

You can find them at:

C:\Users[YOUR_NAME]\AppData\LocalLow\Daedalic Entertainment GmbH\ChildrenOfSilentown

You can find them at: C:\Users[YOUR_NAME]\AppData\LocalLow\Daedalic Entertainment GmbH\ChildrenOfSilentown Hopefully you will not encounter bugs, but you might - reach out in case.

Due to how the game works, you will not be able to obtain the “Friend” achievement using Chapter Select, that is the only achievement that requires to fully replay the game.

Thank you!

Elfs

PS: our launch discount is almost over, it should end around 6 pm GMT+1 on Wednesday. If you want to recommend the game to a friend, now’s the time!!

PPS: did you figure out how to obtain the “Friend” achievement? It might not be the easiest!