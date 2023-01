Share · View all patches · Build 10343164 · Last edited 17 January 2023 – 21:39:16 UTC by Wendy

hello everyone

So we ended up going back to Unreal Engine 5.0.3

Because in UE 5.1 there is no Multiplayer and no vehicle control.

So I'm throwing version 5.0.3 with Multiplayer to everyone.

So it means a new game a little different. But I will continue to finish everything.

At the moment, there is again a problem with the sound volume control and a few bugs, but again

caused by Unreal Engin 5.0.3.

Enjoy multiplayer.

FussyCraft