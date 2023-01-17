Update V0.025

Changelog:

-Added FSR support (AMD FidelityFx)

-New main menu

-Menu ambient sounds

-Improved shadows

-Started to add vegetation on the map

-HUD improvements

-Major fixes for the drift event

-Added Indicators and hazards to cars

-Added stock and aftermarket horn with different sounds

-Various camera and controls improvements

-Added roll-cages to the "EG6" and "AE86"

-Fixed the sounds when pausing/resuming the time in photo-mode

-Created a new button in the menu when in a race to exit the race

-Major optimizations

-Various sounds improvements

-Various bug fixes

Notes:

-If you experience lower FPS please lower the grass density and sky quality in the graphics settings

-If the FFB is not working please change the FFB Device in "game" settings

-The damage system is temporarily disabled till we optimize it

-The input bars are now disabled by default