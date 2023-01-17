Update V0.025

Changelog:
-Added FSR support (AMD FidelityFx)
-New main menu
-Menu ambient sounds
-Improved shadows
-Started to add vegetation on the map
-HUD improvements
-Major fixes for the drift event
-Added Indicators and hazards to cars
-Added stock and aftermarket horn with different sounds
-Various camera and controls improvements
-Added roll-cages to the "EG6" and "AE86"
-Fixed the sounds when pausing/resuming the time in photo-mode
-Created a new button in the menu when in a race to exit the race
-Major optimizations
-Various sounds improvements
-Various bug fixes
Notes:
-If you experience lower FPS please lower the grass density and sky quality in the graphics settings
-If the FFB is not working please change the FFB Device in "game" settings
-The damage system is temporarily disabled till we optimize it
-The input bars are now disabled by default
Changed files in this update