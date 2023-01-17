Hotfix for January Update

Fixed new two-handed grips for pistol and revolver not working on older saves

Potential workaround for an issue where the SMG charging handle refuses to work properly

The workshop uploader has been updated to support tags

Note: if you still experience issues with the new weapon mechanics, we recommend starting with a fresh save. Bring up the console via the button in the options menu, then type "restart" to restart with a clean state on the map you were currently playing.