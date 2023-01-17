Hotfix for January Update

- Fixed new two-handed grips for pistol and revolver not working on older saves
- Potential workaround for an issue where the SMG charging handle refuses to work properly
- The workshop uploader has been updated to support tags
Note: if you still experience issues with the new weapon mechanics, we recommend starting with a fresh save. Bring up the console via the button in the options menu, then type "restart" to restart with a clean state on the map you were currently playing.
Changed files in this update