Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 17 January 2023

Hotfix for January Update

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed new two-handed grips for pistol and revolver not working on older saves
  • Potential workaround for an issue where the SMG charging handle refuses to work properly
  • The workshop uploader has been updated to support tags

Note: if you still experience issues with the new weapon mechanics, we recommend starting with a fresh save. Bring up the console via the button in the options menu, then type "restart" to restart with a clean state on the map you were currently playing.

