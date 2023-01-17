 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 17 January 2023

v1.0.22

Share · View all patches · Build 10343048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the boss fight music wasn't playing under specific circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where Beehive was missing its sound effect in the Demo
  • Fixed a few string import errors in the descriptions for Clubs, Diamonds, Hearts, and Spades, and Rain Cloud Essence in the German localization
  • Fixed a few missing spaces in the descriptions for Barrel of Dwarves, Goldilocks, Piñata, Moon, Tomb, Big Urn, Golem, and Coconut in multiple languages
  • Improved a few aspects of the French localization

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link