The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the boss fight music wasn't playing under specific circumstances
- Fixed a bug where Beehive was missing its sound effect in the Demo
- Fixed a few string import errors in the descriptions for Clubs, Diamonds, Hearts, and Spades, and Rain Cloud Essence in the German localization
- Fixed a few missing spaces in the descriptions for Barrel of Dwarves, Goldilocks, Piñata, Moon, Tomb, Big Urn, Golem, and Coconut in multiple languages
- Improved a few aspects of the French localization
