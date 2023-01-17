MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries - Game Update Details

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Greetings Mercenaries!

Piranha Games is very excited about the upcoming release of our fourth DLC for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Rise of Rasalhague. Arriving January 26th, this DLC will also include a Free Game Update that includes a variety of significant improvements to AI performance and behavior, as well as many quality of life improvements that will make the gameplay experience even more enjoyable for our players.

Here are the key features in the Free Game Update:

VARIOUS SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS TO AI PERFORMANCE AND BEHAVIOR

Lancemates will follow issued commands more consistently

Lancemates will no longer become unresponsive after ‘Mech switching

AI targeting now more consistent

AI will fire more frequently

AI will fire LRMs more frequently

Lancemates no longer get stuck inside the dropship

Friendly AI no longer walk through buildings and structures in Defense missions (friendly-fire may still occur with missed weapons fire)

Enemy AI will avoid walking through buildings and structures on Demolitions missions

AI will no longer walk backwards towards targets for no reason

AI will no longer incorrectly overheat when firing weapons that fire multiple projectiles per shot (ie. SRMs)

REDESIGNED 'MECH HANGAR ALLOWING YOU TO EXPAND YOUR ACTIVE 'MECH ROSTER

Active 'Mech roster now expandable from 12 to 40 'Mech Bays

Dropship has four ‘Mechbays

Additional active ‘Mechbays may be leased for a quarterly fee per additional ‘Mechbay

The first eight additional bays will have their quarterly costs highly subsidized by Interstellar Expeditions

You may lease up to 36 additional active ‘Mechbays, for a total of 40 available

All ‘Mechs stored in active ‘Mechbays are eligible for mission deployment and receiving repair orders

MANY QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS MAKING THE GAMEPLAY EXPERIENCE EVEN MORE ENJOYABLE

Improvements to the Ready Up UI in Co-op make it easier to see lance ready status

Avoid friendly fire with a new audio cue

Stay informed with the ability to view details of set work orders

Moved Faction info into a separate tab, and condensed the ‘Mech database stats

Divided the Star System information on the View Intel screen

There's more to see now with Spectators in Co-op mode now able to view mission objectives and the minimap

You’ll know they’ve heard with added UI feedback when giving lancemate commands

Gain a better understanding with added UI feedback for bonus or reduced negotiation points due to faction reputation

Try something new with the added first-person, conventional shooter controls-style mode for gamepad, keyboard and mouse

We're confident that these improvements will enhance the overall gameplay experience, and we’re excited for you to try them out! Thank you for your support, and we’ll continue to listen to your feedback. See you on the battlefield!

The MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Team