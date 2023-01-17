MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries - Game Update Details

Greetings Mercenaries!
Piranha Games is very excited about the upcoming release of our fourth DLC for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Rise of Rasalhague. Arriving January 26th, this DLC will also include a Free Game Update that includes a variety of significant improvements to AI performance and behavior, as well as many quality of life improvements that will make the gameplay experience even more enjoyable for our players.
Here are the key features in the Free Game Update:
VARIOUS SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS TO AI PERFORMANCE AND BEHAVIOR
- Lancemates will follow issued commands more consistently
- Lancemates will no longer become unresponsive after ‘Mech switching
- AI targeting now more consistent
- AI will fire more frequently
- AI will fire LRMs more frequently
- Lancemates no longer get stuck inside the dropship
- Friendly AI no longer walk through buildings and structures in Defense missions (friendly-fire may still occur with missed weapons fire)
- Enemy AI will avoid walking through buildings and structures on Demolitions missions
- AI will no longer walk backwards towards targets for no reason
- AI will no longer incorrectly overheat when firing weapons that fire multiple projectiles per shot (ie. SRMs)
REDESIGNED 'MECH HANGAR ALLOWING YOU TO EXPAND YOUR ACTIVE 'MECH ROSTER
- Active 'Mech roster now expandable from 12 to 40 'Mech Bays
- Dropship has four ‘Mechbays
- Additional active ‘Mechbays may be leased for a quarterly fee per additional ‘Mechbay
- The first eight additional bays will have their quarterly costs highly subsidized by Interstellar Expeditions
- You may lease up to 36 additional active ‘Mechbays, for a total of 40 available
- All ‘Mechs stored in active ‘Mechbays are eligible for mission deployment and receiving repair orders
MANY QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS MAKING THE GAMEPLAY EXPERIENCE EVEN MORE ENJOYABLE
- Improvements to the Ready Up UI in Co-op make it easier to see lance ready status
- Avoid friendly fire with a new audio cue
- Stay informed with the ability to view details of set work orders
- Moved Faction info into a separate tab, and condensed the ‘Mech database stats
- Divided the Star System information on the View Intel screen
- There's more to see now with Spectators in Co-op mode now able to view mission objectives and the minimap
- You’ll know they’ve heard with added UI feedback when giving lancemate commands
- Gain a better understanding with added UI feedback for bonus or reduced negotiation points due to faction reputation
- Try something new with the added first-person, conventional shooter controls-style mode for gamepad, keyboard and mouse
We're confident that these improvements will enhance the overall gameplay experience, and we’re excited for you to try them out! Thank you for your support, and we’ll continue to listen to your feedback. See you on the battlefield!
The MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Team
