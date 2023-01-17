SteamDeck bug again

Not the SteamDeck's fault, it is mine but having issues solving the problem. For now I am setting a script to reposition the orb position after changing the resolution as a temporary fix until I can figure out what is causing the issue. If the Orb does disappear on the SteamDeck it is going to the bottom right of the screen it appears so moving in the opposite direction should bring it back. Sorry about that. I will eventually figure out what is causing it. This bug fix also fixes an issue with the tutorials not loading the correct scene index after exiting them. I will try to fix the font size in the tutorials for better reading on the SteamDeck soon. The tutorials in general need some love.