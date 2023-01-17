 Skip to content

Spliced update for 17 January 2023

(17/01/23) Update Notes

Bug Fix: Fixed bug causing some enemies to perform incorrect animations.

Bug Fix: Fixed bug which prevented some achievements from unlocking correctly.

Bug Fix: Fixed bug which caused the Yellow status to behave incorrectly.

