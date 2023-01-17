Update 0.6

First of all I hope everyone has had a great holiday period. Its been some time but were kicking the year off with a big update we hope you will enjoy.

Character creation

Players can now access the avatar creator in game using the new menu

Avatars are downloaded in realtime from the editor once a change is made

Body shape and characteristics are applied to the player on change

Lobby

Added online play terms detailing what behaviour wont be accepted

Updated UI buttons so they match accordingly

Updated font for network status so its more clear

Added useful info to the pre-scene in host a game to explain more on hosting

Removed character selector as no longer needed with the new avatar system

Fixed some sizing issues with images and fonts

Multiplayer

We have now increased max players per room to 16 from 12 this will allow for bigger groups of players to play together. We plan on increasing this further in the future but we are keeping a close eye on any performance issues that might come up.

Steam authentication has been added. This checks for steam bans and other important information before allowing online play.

Main Menu

Further increased performance in scene by reducing the number of draw calls required

Updated the info for latest update

Please note we have had to disable the suburban home map temporarily until next update while we work on the map changes with the new systems. The map is coming along nicely and features a full neighbourhood design.