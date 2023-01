Share · View all patches · Build 10342783 · Last edited 17 January 2023 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Big thanks to everyone for playing and helping get Handshakes onto the front page!

Just a few small fixes / additions:

Updated Speedrun Leaderboard to display top 10 entries

Added button to pause menu to disable / enable background animation (thanks Asd for the suggestion)

Adds a bit of text under the discord button "join the discord" (p.s. feel free to come hang out here)

Happy shaking and don't forget to shake someones hand, it's like a hug, for your hands!