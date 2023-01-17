Lost Beyond - Forest Freeroam Content Update

What's new?

Game Functionalities

We have decided to Split the Forest Freeroam into 2 subcategories.

Upon selection of Forest Freeroam, now you will be able to choose whether you want to play with or without any threats or dangers.

Freeroam Survival

This Selection of Freroam will include all the newly added Content. Various Survival Elements like Hunger, Thirst, Health, Crafting, Player and Weapon Inventory, Fighting, Huntable Animals and Dangerous Animals, and many more!

Freeroam Zen

This Selection of Freeroam will not include Survival Elements like Hunger, Thirst, Health, Crafting etc. nor dangerous Animals and Creatures. You will still be able to access Building Menu.

Note: This Mode will include all additions to the Map and other non-dangerous components.

Map Enhancements

We are also bringing lots of updates to the World itself.

Completely new Lake Systems, which not also look different, but are interactable and have complete underwater world.

New varieties of trees, and more visual detail and across the whole Map.

Territorial areas across the Map. There are areas where different creatures can be found.

Over 10,000 Collectable Resources across the Map. This includes Crafting Resources and Consumable Items like Fruits

Caves around the map where you can find rare resources like Metal, or Special Items.

Player Enhancements

There are lots of new Improvements for the Player too! (Forest Freeroam Only)

Toggle between First and Third Person View.

Improved Animations.

Swimming and Diving - Player can now Dive and Explore the underwater world.

Fighting Stance - Player now has a new Animation System when attacking and Fighting.

Other

Other Additions include Minimap, New Save System, Redesigned UI and more!

We truly hope you will enjoy the new content, and stay tuned for all upcoming changes.

Have fun playing!

D4RKK1TE Team