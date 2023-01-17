Bug fixes & Difficulty adjustments (v1.06)

Bouncers should deal less damage to first hit target but should bounce around more often (These were doing an lot more damage than intended per hit)

Fixed crash with energy sword

Fixed a crash with upgrade that fired your own weapons (Changed to not fire weapon anymore)

Fixed an issue where killing the final boss core entirely would cause the game to crash by skipping phase 2 entirely. (Should be almost impossible to do now)

Balance tweaks

-Max upgrade from the three choices reduced from 5 to 3

-Resource choice reduced from 30 to 25

-Slight increase to resource cost for shields in first two regions

-Some deadlier enemies will spawn a bit earlier now.

-It's a bit harder to "skip" waves" by just doing small systems and filling up before the next one. More tweaks to this in a later update.

With this I think most of the game breaking issues (ie crashes) have been resolved (please let me know if they aren't I'd love to fix them). I've been working tirelessly this weekend to get this done. Additionally I'm working on some overarching improvements, more transparency into certain mechanics, health bars for enemies, more involved balance tweaks and more. Hopefully I can tighten up things I've heard about over the release week.