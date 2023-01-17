WW2 Rebuilder | First Patch!

Hello Builders!

First of all we need to thank you for giving us so much feedback after the first day. We can make this game better only because of all of the opinions, suggestions and experiences you share with us. We couldn't have asked for a better community!

We prepared the first patch to WW2 Rebuilder. We are working as fast as you can. Please, keep the bug reports and feedback coming!

Day one patch notes:

Decreased loading times (especially for the first loading screen stuck problem)

Fixed collisions in some collectable objects, especially vegetation and metal scrap

Made adjustments to the crane physics

Possible fix for crane that wouldn't load after reload of London map

Fixed problem witch bulldozer fall into the water on the Hamburg level

Fixed various problems with ladders

Fixed problem with Rookie stucking in the bunker corridor on RAF Lympne level

Prevent possibility of escape form closed area on RAF Lympne level

Adjusted the new task sound

Fixed administration building collisions on Essen level

Added the hint message to the chapel door on Necropolis level

Fixed rats behavior on Necropolis level

Fixed the problem with rubble falling under the filled hole on the London level

Other small improvements

Join our discord: it's the fastest way to keep in touch with us!

One more time - thank you so so much and see you tomorrow at the LIVESTREAM DAY 3!

