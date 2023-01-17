WW2 Rebuilder | First Patch!

Hello Builders!
First of all we need to thank you for giving us so much feedback after the first day. We can make this game better only because of all of the opinions, suggestions and experiences you share with us. We couldn't have asked for a better community!
We prepared the first patch to WW2 Rebuilder. We are working as fast as you can. Please, keep the bug reports and feedback coming!
Day one patch notes:
- Decreased loading times (especially for the first loading screen stuck problem)
- Fixed collisions in some collectable objects, especially vegetation and metal scrap
- Made adjustments to the crane physics
- Possible fix for crane that wouldn't load after reload of London map
- Fixed problem witch bulldozer fall into the water on the Hamburg level
- Fixed various problems with ladders
- Fixed problem with Rookie stucking in the bunker corridor on RAF Lympne level
- Prevent possibility of escape form closed area on RAF Lympne level
- Adjusted the new task sound
- Fixed administration building collisions on Essen level
- Added the hint message to the chapel door on Necropolis level
- Fixed rats behavior on Necropolis level
- Fixed the problem with rubble falling under the filled hole on the London level
- Other small improvements

One more time - thank you so so much
