0.87 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed an issue where players that loaded the game from v0.85 with lifeforce disabled would be unable to change the setting
- Created a workaround for the issue where if the game was minimized due to a monitors sleep function while fullscreen, the game engine would not register it was minimized and would make it very small
- Fixed a crash caused when any monster girl fainted.
- Fixed giant pearls creating the wrong amount of orbs when generating several at once.
- Golems and golil are no longer resistant to pierce damage
- Fixed a typo in eager lantern name
- The dodge stat bar will no longer be slightly shorter than the other stats in the new summon menu
- Bees will no longer combust leeches or mosquitos in the events
- Fixed a crash caused when a solo charmed monster girl uses an overflow
QoL:
- The game will no longer pause if you don't have window focus. Full screen will still minimize the window if you change focus, but it will continue running.
- Added a keybinding menu inside options. The keyboard movement keys are no longer the arrow keys and the WASD keys, and instead are bound to just the WASD keys by default.
- Controllers now have skill shortcut buttons.
- You can now adjust joystick cursor speed.
- Added a difficulty modifier menu inside options. This allows you to modify things such as event spawn rate, whether camping removes status effects, and whether enemies have extra immunities.
- Added a summon customization option. It is unlocked when you break the first chain and costs mile stones.
- Monster girls will now display their summon seed in their check menu, unseal menu, and in their gravestone menu. Note that when new species are added this seed can change. Custom girls will have this display CUSTOM.
- Added a load bar to the beginning loading screen.
- Significantly reduced game loading time by rewriting how event weights are loaded. Rather than loading all event weights for all dungeons at the start of the game, event weights are loaded based on the entered dungeon.
