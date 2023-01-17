 Skip to content

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 17 January 2023

4.1.1701 Patch

4.1.1701 Patch · Build 10342212

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Spacefarers!
So it's new year and we have a new patch!
It fixes / improves the following;

-Fixed a bug with windowed mode in which it would not resize to normal resolution.
-Improved internal upscaling algorithm, increasing performance.
-Improved Sythesis upgrades, Sven's LUCK and MOXIE stat will now be increased with every three node unlocks on the grid.
-Fixed bug where Summon Pluto would be required to be unlocked when Kate already has it.
-Fixed crash when standing next to the tree near Archon City gates.
-Added Time Space relic drops for foes in Blue Moon. They were missing before.
-Added Spacefarer 2023 cinematic logo.
-Updated Sven's portraits to reflect his new appearence in the planned 'Finale' DLC.
-Fixed crash on launcher related to a deprecated sound plugin in Windows. Sound in the launcher has been removed.
-New launcher interface with Windows 11 design.
-New support options, with easy links to the game manual, performance checker and more.
-Added interlaced frames for animations, camera movement and character movements, smoothing out the animations and making them appear more fluid than before. This does, however, increase the system requirements of the game to keep up.
-Fixed clock that could be stepped on by player in Maine
-Increased base Moxie stat for Ing's Blessing (Kate's normal attack)
-Increased base Moxie stat for Metal Staff.

