Patch Notes - Version 1.4 (1/17/2023)

Notes

For Update 1.4, we wanted to polish the user experience and iterate upon our core mechanics in a way that encourages more methodical & involved play.

General Changes

**+)** When a Player whiffs an Action, the order of their Actions is no longer shuffled **+)** Adjusted the FX of certain Actions for better visibility **+)** Various improvements to the Lobby (detailed more in the ‘Lobby’ section)``` **Lobby** ```**+)** The settings portion of the Lobby is now optional, you can use the Y/Triangle button to swap between the characters & settings **+)** Adjusted SFX for when a player’s cursor is used to navigate **+)** Added SFX when a controller is connected/disconnected **+)** Adjusted SFX when readying up before a match **+)** Added feedback when the game is started by a player **+)** Added more visual indicators for a readied-up player **+)** Added a visual prompt for controller connection **+)** Various tweaks to existing Lobby visual assets``` **AJ** _Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_