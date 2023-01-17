 Skip to content

QUICKDRAW update for 17 January 2023

Patch Notes - Version 1.4 (1/17/2023)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Notes
For Update 1.4, we wanted to polish the user experience and iterate upon our core mechanics in a way that encourages more methodical & involved play.
General Changes 


**+)** When a Player whiffs an Action, the order of their Actions is no longer shuffled  
**+)** Adjusted the FX of certain Actions for better visibility  
**+)** Various improvements to the Lobby (detailed more in the ‘Lobby’ section)```  
**Lobby**  
```**+)** The settings portion of the Lobby is now optional, you can use the Y/Triangle button to swap between the characters & settings  
**+)** Adjusted SFX for when a player’s cursor is used to navigate  
**+)** Added SFX when a controller is connected/disconnected  
**+)** Adjusted SFX when readying up before a match  
**+)** Added feedback when the game is started by a player  
**+)** Added more visual indicators for a readied-up player  
**+)** Added a visual prompt for controller connection  
**+)** Various tweaks to existing Lobby visual assets```

**AJ**  
_Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_

