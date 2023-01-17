Patch Notes - Version 1.4 (1/17/2023)

Notes
For Update 1.4, we wanted to polish the user experience and iterate upon our core mechanics in a way that encourages more methodical & involved play.
General Changes
**+)** When a Player whiffs an Action, the order of their Actions is no longer shuffled
**+)** Adjusted the FX of certain Actions for better visibility
**+)** Various improvements to the Lobby (detailed more in the ‘Lobby’ section)```
**Lobby**
```**+)** The settings portion of the Lobby is now optional, you can use the Y/Triangle button to swap between the characters & settings
**+)** Adjusted SFX for when a player’s cursor is used to navigate
**+)** Added SFX when a controller is connected/disconnected
**+)** Adjusted SFX when readying up before a match
**+)** Added feedback when the game is started by a player
**+)** Added more visual indicators for a readied-up player
**+)** Added a visual prompt for controller connection
**+)** Various tweaks to existing Lobby visual assets```
**AJ**
_Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_
Changed files in this update