Ocean Punk update for 17 January 2023

Fixed excessive save exceptions and UI optimization

Build 10342171 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello player, this optimization involves the save structure, so you may have an unexpected situation after updating the original save is invalid , so please pay attention to backup and update carefully .

  • Fix the exception after saving more than 10, optimize the archive structure

  • Adds version iterator panel visualization

  • Changed enemy, storm, weather, season, etc timer to horizontal progress bar

  • Fixed an exception where ghosts lost their target when reading files

  • Remove most building collision barriers (keep only wall barriers)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1883841
  • Loading history…
