Fixed excessive save exceptions and UI optimization

Hello player, this optimization involves the save structure, so you may have an unexpected situation after updating the original save is invalid , so please pay attention to backup and update carefully .
-
Fix the exception after saving more than 10, optimize the archive structure
-
Adds version iterator panel visualization
-
Changed enemy, storm, weather, season, etc timer to horizontal progress bar
-
Fixed an exception where ghosts lost their target when reading files
-
Remove most building collision barriers (keep only wall barriers)
Changed files in this update