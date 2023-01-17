 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wigmund update for 17 January 2023

Wigmund - Patch 1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10342159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:

[b]Abilities:[/b]

  • Cleave has a faster animation
  • Cleave improved damage to 50/70/90% on Rank 1, Rank 2, Rank 3
  • Cleave cooldown reduced to 40/35/30s on Rank 1, Rank 2, Rank 3
  • Sword Dance improved damage to 100/140% on Rank 1, Rank 2
  • Exorcism cooldown reduced to 25/15s on Rank 1, Rank 2
  • Exorcism damage increased to 130/170% on Rank 1, Rank 2
  • Justice Aura also reflects a small fixed amount of damage
  • Justice Aura will not work on ranged enemies any more

[b]Misc:[/b]

  • Increased the stash size from 50 to 100 slots
  • Double click will sell an item to a merchant
  • Mining ores by clicking on them
  • Opening of proper profession on different workbenches
  • Corrected some grammar mistakes

Thank you for your feedback and patience. For further updates, stay tuned to our roadmap post in our forums.

Changed files in this update

Wigmund. The Return of the Hidden Knights Content Depot 1164691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link