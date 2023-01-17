Wigmund - Patch 1.2.3

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:
[b]Abilities:[/b]
- Cleave has a faster animation
- Cleave improved damage to 50/70/90% on Rank 1, Rank 2, Rank 3
- Cleave cooldown reduced to 40/35/30s on Rank 1, Rank 2, Rank 3
- Sword Dance improved damage to 100/140% on Rank 1, Rank 2
- Exorcism cooldown reduced to 25/15s on Rank 1, Rank 2
- Exorcism damage increased to 130/170% on Rank 1, Rank 2
- Justice Aura also reflects a small fixed amount of damage
- Justice Aura will not work on ranged enemies any more
[b]Misc:[/b]
- Increased the stash size from 50 to 100 slots
- Double click will sell an item to a merchant
- Mining ores by clicking on them
- Opening of proper profession on different workbenches
- Corrected some grammar mistakes
Thank you for your feedback and patience. For further updates, stay tuned to our roadmap post in our forums.
