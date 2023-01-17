Wigmund - Patch 1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10342159 · Last edited 17 January 2023 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:

[b]Abilities:[/b]

Cleave has a faster animation

Cleave improved damage to 50/70/90% on Rank 1, Rank 2, Rank 3

Cleave cooldown reduced to 40/35/30s on Rank 1, Rank 2, Rank 3

Sword Dance improved damage to 100/140% on Rank 1, Rank 2

Exorcism cooldown reduced to 25/15s on Rank 1, Rank 2

Exorcism damage increased to 130/170% on Rank 1, Rank 2

Justice Aura also reflects a small fixed amount of damage

Justice Aura will not work on ranged enemies any more

[b]Misc:[/b]

Increased the stash size from 50 to 100 slots

Double click will sell an item to a merchant

Mining ores by clicking on them

Opening of proper profession on different workbenches

Corrected some grammar mistakes

Thank you for your feedback and patience. For further updates, stay tuned to our roadmap post in our forums.