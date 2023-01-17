Experimental RC2 Released!

RC2 Release Notes
- Added Mech status to in game pause menu
- Added auto consumable selection behavior during level upgrade
- Added new choice "Power Skip" which converts all remaining skips to rerolls all at once
- Added Emergency Shield counter UI to the action bar
- Added new choice types for Challenger Mode
- Changed Challenger Mode Monster Speed increase choice to lesser amount
- Changed some extreme Challenger Mode choices
- Changed Frame cap option to be disabled if Vertical Sync is enabled
- Changed health regeneration perk's health regen amount to 2 from 1
- Changed plating regeneration perk's plating regen amount to be mech specific
- Changed some UI sounds
- Fixed initial logo not respecting audio settings
- Fixed Challenger Mode Choice Panel causing upgrade choice panel game time to be unpaused
- Fixed Max AP gauge not updating the UI immediately when Max AP increases
Changed files in this update