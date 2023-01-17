 Skip to content

Project Lazarus update for 17 January 2023

Experimental RC2 Released!

Build 10342092 · Last edited by Wendy

RC2 Release Notes

  • Added Mech status to in game pause menu
  • Added auto consumable selection behavior during level upgrade
  • Added new choice "Power Skip" which converts all remaining skips to rerolls all at once
  • Added Emergency Shield counter UI to the action bar
  • Added new choice types for Challenger Mode
  • Changed Challenger Mode Monster Speed increase choice to lesser amount
  • Changed some extreme Challenger Mode choices
  • Changed Frame cap option to be disabled if Vertical Sync is enabled
  • Changed health regeneration perk's health regen amount to 2 from 1
  • Changed plating regeneration perk's plating regen amount to be mech specific
  • Changed some UI sounds
  • Fixed initial logo not respecting audio settings
  • Fixed Challenger Mode Choice Panel causing upgrade choice panel game time to be unpaused
  • Fixed Max AP gauge not updating the UI immediately when Max AP increases

