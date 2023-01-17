Human reaction enhancements, weapon attachment and ammo loss fixes + more

Path notes 0.1.0.2.397

Personal note: The big update is progressing well and I will be sharing details next week on what to expect but one thing to note is the update will contain an overhaul of the terrain and will finally fix all the matching up issues and holes so if you see any just know they have been solved internally.

Added

-New hit reactions for human AI

-Several performance optimisations

-New encumbrance system (Experimental)

Fixed

-Fixed weapon attachments going mission when swapping weapons sometimes

-Fixed weapon ammo changing and being too high when swapping weapons sometimes

-Fixed AI and mission characters falling through the map when the player is out of range (should fix mission characters sometimes not being where they should be!)

-Numerous terrain holes

-Brute boss being able to fit into areas smaller than his model

-AI not always reacting with animations when shot

-Fixed AI being able to shoot while in a knockback animation

-Fixed bug causing screen to flicker black at higher fov's

-Changed

-Overhauled human hit reactions

-Overhauled stamina weight penalty system

-Big improvements to enemy spawning performance (should stop/reduce stuttering when the game is loading NPCs)

-Tweaks to AI aiming