A big hello to all the adventurers, it has been many thrills since the initial release of Adventure Rush, thousands of points have been scored and foods collected!!!

I want to thank everyone who bought and supported this game!

Thinking fondly of you all I would like to announce a totally free expansion for all players!!!

5 New Maps

5 New Bosses

New Enemies

New Heroes

New adventures await you in Distant Lands!

Special thanks to Jubarte and NanaJinnie for all the support and work <3