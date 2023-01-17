A big hello to all the adventurers, it has been many thrills since the initial release of Adventure Rush, thousands of points have been scored and foods collected!!!
I want to thank everyone who bought and supported this game!
Thinking fondly of you all I would like to announce a totally free expansion for all players!!!
5 New Maps
5 New Bosses
New Enemies
New Heroes
New adventures await you in Distant Lands!
Special thanks to Jubarte and NanaJinnie for all the support and work <3
Changed files in this update