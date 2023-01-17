 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Adventure Rush update for 17 January 2023

Distant Lands

Share · View all patches · Build 10342039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A big hello to all the adventurers, it has been many thrills since the initial release of Adventure Rush, thousands of points have been scored and foods collected!!!
I want to thank everyone who bought and supported this game!
Thinking fondly of you all I would like to announce a totally free expansion for all players!!!

5 New Maps
5 New Bosses
New Enemies
New Heroes
New adventures await you in Distant Lands!

Special thanks to Jubarte and NanaJinnie for all the support and work <3

Changed files in this update

Adventure Rush Content Depot 1809711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link