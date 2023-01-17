-
Added "Unlockables" - These are a handful of collectible-cockpit-accessories, such as air fresheners:
-
Added "Unlock Detector" instrument. This should be available to equip for anyone who has completed "induction week"
-
Added "pointing zones" to panels to improve push button interactivity
-
Added setting to toggle the "CRT effect" on the various cockpit displays (found in "General Settings")
-
Added spectator camera preview screen to "General Settings"
-
Adjusted weekly levels crate maximum from 7 to 4
-
Adjusted default radar "zoom" to be more zoomed in
-
Adjusted some level geo in Leyline
-
Adjusted level ordering in "Advanced Tasking" to have Rock Lobster come first
-
Fixed nuke countdown UI flashing after the nuke has been jettisoned
-
Fixed various minor bugs and visual issues
Space Docker VR update for 17 January 2023
Unlockables Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Space Docker VR Content Depot 1728831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update