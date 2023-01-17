 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Docker VR update for 17 January 2023

Unlockables Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10342022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added "Unlockables" - These are a handful of collectible-cockpit-accessories, such as air fresheners:

  • Added "Unlock Detector" instrument. This should be available to equip for anyone who has completed "induction week"

  • Added "pointing zones" to panels to improve push button interactivity

  • Added setting to toggle the "CRT effect" on the various cockpit displays (found in "General Settings")

  • Added spectator camera preview screen to "General Settings"

  • Adjusted weekly levels crate maximum from 7 to 4

  • Adjusted default radar "zoom" to be more zoomed in

  • Adjusted some level geo in Leyline

  • Adjusted level ordering in "Advanced Tasking" to have Rock Lobster come first

  • Fixed nuke countdown UI flashing after the nuke has been jettisoned

  • Fixed various minor bugs and visual issues

Changed files in this update

Space Docker VR Content Depot 1728831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link