Unlockables Update!

Added "Unlockables" - These are a handful of collectible-cockpit-accessories, such as air fresheners:



Added "Unlock Detector" instrument. This should be available to equip for anyone who has completed "induction week"

Added "pointing zones" to panels to improve push button interactivity

Added setting to toggle the "CRT effect" on the various cockpit displays (found in "General Settings")

Added spectator camera preview screen to "General Settings"



Adjusted weekly levels crate maximum from 7 to 4

Adjusted default radar "zoom" to be more zoomed in

Adjusted some level geo in Leyline

Adjusted level ordering in "Advanced Tasking" to have Rock Lobster come first

Fixed nuke countdown UI flashing after the nuke has been jettisoned