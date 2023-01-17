Hotfix #31 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

We’re entering 2023 with a new hotfix for you, taking care of several crashes, bugs, and more!

We’ve heard of tough crowds, but we think our NPCs may have taken things a little too far. Previously, if you played an instrument badly in front of them you gained the permanent cold shoulder. While this might sound like a cool pauldron, it just means they would ignore you for the rest of the game. We’ve explained stage etiquette to everyone and they should be a little more forgiving of your instrumental ineptitude. Also, Shadowheart now remembers where her artefact is.

As ever, thank you to everyone who took the time to report these issues to us.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed a crash that would occur when carrying out an action immediately after having prepared another one.

Fixed a crash that would occur when loading a savegame made after killing Gekh Coal while controlling one of his zombies.

MULTIPLAYER

You no longer get stuck in a Long Rest if you agree to go to camp as you enter a dialogue.

You can no longer interact with nearby objects while listening in on another player's dialogue.

GAMEPLAY

Playing an instrument badly in front of NPCs no longer makes them refuse to speak to you ever again.

Fixed projectiles looking like they materialise out of thin air when you shoot them.

Fixed several issues with how Dror Ragzlin and his lackeys react to crimes and other questionable business.

Rebalanced the Spider Companion's Entomb action to be a little weaker.

CINEMATICS

Fixed Shadowheart walking in the wrong direction to get the artefact from her pod on the nautiloid.

Fixed the background and animations for the paladins when interacting with the hag's talking door.

UI

Fixed several characters' portraits - including Krolla's, which showed off her hip instead of her face.

Fixed the placeholder icon for the Poor Performance condition.

ENGINE