Patch 0.3.4 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!

Here comes the Champ! A massive bulk of muscles with lightning fast hands, the Champ will beat any foe in his quest for turning into an absolute unit (it is his religion)!

Heroes

NEW Champ

Hot Hands and Tough!

-Blazing fast attacks, but at the cost of stamina

-The more HP you have, the greater your stamina

-The last punch is always a Haymaker that deals massive damage

-Level 3: The crowd cheering makes you regenerate stamina faster at the map edges!

Synergies

Woodlanders

-Flowers now heal all heroes and grant (20%/40%) movement speed to the party

-Passive heal and massive heal from the Sanctuary also grant (20%/40%) movement speed

Strategist

-Capture time 3 -> 2 seconds

Items

-Red Vulture Mask: Any hero can capture the collectible, all mask wearers get the heal and damage bonuses

-Retromancer's Armor: Damage tick rate halved, now deals damage every 0.5 seconds. Same DPS.

-Bottleless Lightning: Damage 3 -> 4

Systems

Interaction Nodes

Now will have a greater chance to get an interaction related to the primary synergies of the party. Achievement hunters, rejoice!

Localization Variables

We have made a big internal overhaul of how we handle variables in tooltip text, this shouldn't impact anyone playing the game directly (unless there are bugs, tell us!), but should make things easier to patch.

Minor Adjustments

-Various, many, a looooooooot of text fixes! Shoutout to FlowerBasara, Mirage, and Antorious for pointing out our many mistakes o/

Bugs

-Fixed a bug that made Krampuses give the wrong item when getting overkilled

-Fixed bug that made Deep Hooks congregate at the center of the map