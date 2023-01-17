Patch 1.0.5

Dear Gatewalkers!

Another day, another patch note! We are happy to announce that we made a lot of changes and improvements today. They should make your gaming experience better. Saying this, we would like to thank you all for your feedback and also for constructive criticism 🤝 Thanks to you we can make Gatewalkers a better game! We couldn’t wish for a better community 💜

👉 Please be sure to verify your game files after downloading the patch, so you are sure that the game will run smoothly.

If you like the game remember to support us on Steam by giving a review.

Here is a list of improvements we made today!

🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS:

Beremur now appears in every T7 forest cave.

Improved bug in VFX Sneaky Attack Aura skill.

Improved the display of secret chests number in Toxic worlds.

Improved description of the Warming Balsam item

Improved bridge generation in Sky Rocks to limit vertical bridges

Improved description of Spell Surge skill

Technology fragments delivery has been sped up.

🛠️ BUG FIX:

Fixed the bug in Ancient Ruins (forest, ice, toxic) objective where a player was sinking into the ground at the dash.

Fixed the bug near toxic ramps falling into the ground at the dash.

Fixed blocked bridges in Sky Rocks.

Fixed a bug where the Daze effect from the player made enemies stronger.

Fixed incorrect description of mobs in the Drone Factory mission description.

Fixed Monk Boots T7 and T6 stats

Adjusted the weight of helmets and boots so that all of a given category (light, medium, heavy) weigh the same.

Fixed Kill the first boss achievement - now it can be obtained during a tutorial while playing in coop.

Fixed a bug where a dead character could display the crafting animation.

Fixed a bug that caused untranslated text to be displayed above the panel in the T3 co-op objective

Fixed a bug that caused the Repair Station objective marker to appear on the map some distance away from the objective's actual location

Fixed a bug where the Surian cape could not be crafted in the workshop

Markers that indicate interactive objects now work properly on objective ancient archive T2 (quest Hidden Knowledge)

Added an indicator next to the interactive element for better readability in the ice objectives.

Fixed the Forest Pump in the Ice World

Fixed incorrectly displayed aura duration value in the Spell Swirl skill description

Fixed incorrect display of shield restore value in Shield skill description

Fixed incorrectly displayed damage value in Bloody RageParry description

Fixed a mistranslation in the Qubic Detonation skill description

Fixed the incorrect name of the Pillar skill

Fixed in Broadsword weapon skill descriptions

Fixed an error in the description of Force Projectile's skill

Fixed an error in the description of the Healing Kit item

Fixed an issue where the Stamina Nova skill was not restoring stamina.

Fixed the bug where grenade skills descriptions were displayed unnecessarily

Fixed wrong grenade skills descriptions

Fixed a bug where creating soup would not return an empty waterskin.

Fixed the bug that caused the camera to get stuck after using the Ubiquitous Shot skill

Fixed lack of VFX on some variants of Spellfang weapons

Fixed bug where Gem Ore would always drop only one type of gemstone.

Fixed no passage on the ramps in the Toxic world near end of the map.

Fixed bug where return to the Guild/Gate window was not displaying if the character died while the progression tree was open.

Fixed coop combo in Assassin's Blades crippling blow

Thank you so much Gatewalkers! We read all of your messages and reports. We are constantly working on a game so expect new patches very soon. We are sorry for any trouble or inconvenience caused. If anything happens, please write to us here or on Discord. Our community is very welcoming! 🤗

Best,

Gatewalkers Dev Team

