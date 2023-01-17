New Update: Smelts Like Teen Spirit

Hey everyone!

You remember how we told you that this year is going to be super intensive for Learning Factory? Well, here we are today, with a new building, and some very important QoL improvements. Speaking of which:

v0.17.118 Released!

New building: Furnace is here to help you smelt Metals into higher quality Metals!

New building: Geothermal Furnace: Upgrades Metals in an even better way, but under the ground

New building: Box Office - allows your catstomers test drive Boxes before buying

Smoother items rolling out from Tunnels

Buildings stick to the cursor line while dragging upon placement; for Transporters - only works while alternative layout mode is on. Sticking threshhold can be tuned in Settings

Automatical ML model switching altered: switching happens upon comparing the average of latest prediction results. E.g. if one model is trained worse than the other one, but accidentally gets a lower error rate in a batch, switching won't happen

Added an option to downgrade items in Docks

Added an option to delete all Zeppelin routes altogether

Zeppelins return to the Backpack when their route is deleted in the Zeppelin Routes section (via Евгений Ры́марев)

Added an ability to reset keyboard layout to AZERTY (for players with the French keyboard layout)

Interface fixes

Bug fixes

Optimization

