Kandria update for 17 January 2023

Hotfix

17 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new hotfix has been released with the following changes:

  • Fix rare problem with invalid checkpoint respawns
    Reported by DrSkipper and others
  • Fix rare issue with incomplete quest tasks still showing up on the map even though the quest has been completed
    Reported by ToxicFrog
  • Fix rare crash due to invalid input spam from the operating system
    Reported by AverageJez
  • Fix issue with keyboard input events after focusing on a text input field such as in the shop
    Reported by Hempuli

