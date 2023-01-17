A new hotfix has been released with the following changes:
- Fix rare problem with invalid checkpoint respawns
Reported by DrSkipper and others
- Fix rare issue with incomplete quest tasks still showing up on the map even though the quest has been completed
Reported by ToxicFrog
- Fix rare crash due to invalid input spam from the operating system
Reported by AverageJez
- Fix issue with keyboard input events after focusing on a text input field such as in the shop
Reported by Hempuli
Changed files in this update