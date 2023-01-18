 Skip to content

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 18 January 2023

[Patch Note] Update and Bug Fix on January 18

[Update]

  • Add support skill 'Witch who sees through - 25% increase in acquisition experience if no damage has been done during battle'
  • Add support skill 'Unyielding Witch - Increase the acquisition experience value if attacked during battle (up to 25%)'

[Fixing the bug]

  • Modifying some text
  • Correction of errors in Regisger 'Femme Fatale' that sometimes counts do not increase when critical occurs.
  • Corrects errors that have been obtained in Chapter 6 but do not show a checkmark on the map in certain situations

