[Patch Note] Update and Bug Fix on January 18

[Update]
- Add support skill 'Witch who sees through - 25% increase in acquisition experience if no damage has been done during battle'
- Add support skill 'Unyielding Witch - Increase the acquisition experience value if attacked during battle (up to 25%)'
[Fixing the bug]
- Modifying some text
- Correction of errors in Regisger 'Femme Fatale' that sometimes counts do not increase when critical occurs.
- Corrects errors that have been obtained in Chapter 6 but do not show a checkmark on the map in certain situations
Changed files in this update