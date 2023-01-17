UI update v0.378

Hi everyone sorry for the long wait :D
update 0.378 brings not just a major overall to the ui but a tone of quality of life improvements as well as optimisations
New main menu
new User profile Ui
Lobby map
as shown in my last community post the tavern is a lobby map where you can edit game settings
loca
recently on the 20th of October my cat of 8 years loca passed away, i decided to add her to ME_iON in the downtown map if you walk up to her and press E you get 100HP
patch notes
added new lobby system and Lobby Map
added death animation
added Loca in downtown map (hug her for 100HP)
removed nuketown style map due to low quality
disabled homeplate due to instability
replaced some of the weapons that spawn in Downtown to those that use rocket ammo
updated credits tab
added spray can (to use press i in game)
major backend changes to lobby system
added user generated profiles
added an updated server browser
users can now kick unwanted players out of there lobbies
added character customisation while in Lobby map
updated EAC
updated custom DRM solution
updated settings menu
updated player hud while playing
added new user icons for profile
added new splash screen image
known issues
audio settings menu seems to be not working im still working on a fix
final note:
this is not the only thing i have been working on the past few months
i will update everyone soon on what i have been cooking in secret
Changed files in this update