 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ME_iON update for 17 January 2023

UI update v0.378

Share · View all patches · Build 10341539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone sorry for the long wait :D

update 0.378 brings not just a major overall to the ui but a tone of quality of life improvements as well as optimisations

New main menu

new User profile Ui

Lobby map

as shown in my last community post the tavern is a lobby map where you can edit game settings

loca

recently on the 20th of October my cat of 8 years loca passed away, i decided to add her to ME_iON in the downtown map if you walk up to her and press E you get 100HP

patch notes
added new lobby system and Lobby Map
added death animation
added Loca in downtown map (hug her for 100HP)
removed nuketown style map due to low quality
disabled homeplate due to instability
replaced some of the weapons that spawn in Downtown to those that use rocket ammo
updated credits tab
added spray can (to use press i in game)
major backend changes to lobby system
added user generated profiles
added an updated server browser
users can now kick unwanted players out of there lobbies
added character customisation while in Lobby map
updated EAC
updated custom DRM solution
updated settings menu
updated player hud while playing
added new user icons for profile
added new splash screen image

known issues
audio settings menu seems to be not working im still working on a fix

final note:
this is not the only thing i have been working on the past few months
i will update everyone soon on what i have been cooking in secret

Changed files in this update

Depot 1963592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link