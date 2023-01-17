UI update v0.378

Hi everyone sorry for the long wait :D

New main menu

new User profile Ui

Lobby map

as shown in my last community post the tavern is a lobby map where you can edit game settings



loca

recently on the 20th of October my cat of 8 years loca passed away, i decided to add her to ME_iON in the downtown map if you walk up to her and press E you get 100HP





patch notes

added new lobby system and Lobby Map

added death animation

added Loca in downtown map (hug her for 100HP)

removed nuketown style map due to low quality

disabled homeplate due to instability

replaced some of the weapons that spawn in Downtown to those that use rocket ammo

updated credits tab

added spray can (to use press i in game)

major backend changes to lobby system

added user generated profiles

added an updated server browser

users can now kick unwanted players out of there lobbies

added character customisation while in Lobby map

updated EAC

updated custom DRM solution

updated settings menu

updated player hud while playing

added new user icons for profile

added new splash screen image

known issues

audio settings menu seems to be not working im still working on a fix

final note:

this is not the only thing i have been working on the past few months

i will update everyone soon on what i have been cooking in secret