 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 18 January 2023

Patch Notes Jan. 18, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10341497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed: Andrew could not get specific rewards after the Greek fire battle.
  2. Fixed: The treasure could not be obtained at the location indicated by the clue in Farrell's logbook.
  3. Fixed: Text description of Nasser's feature unlock is wrong.
  4. Fixed: Task "Breaking into the Future" could be received repeatedly.
  5. Fixed: The follow-up tasks cannot be completed after collecting the required coins in advance in the Dietlinde side task.
  6. Fixed: Incorrect item type of Damascus knife sold in the Beirut item store
  7. Fixed: Text error in the plot event of Beluget joining the team.
  8. Optimize the background of some scenes in the Beluget branch plot.
  9. Optimize the clue-poetry's secret location text description.
  10. Optimize the effect description text of fighting skills.
  11. Optimize the unlocking conditions of Abdullah's characteristic [Ship Capture Tactics].

Changed files in this update

Depot 2161441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link