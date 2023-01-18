- Fixed: Andrew could not get specific rewards after the Greek fire battle.
- Fixed: The treasure could not be obtained at the location indicated by the clue in Farrell's logbook.
- Fixed: Text description of Nasser's feature unlock is wrong.
- Fixed: Task "Breaking into the Future" could be received repeatedly.
- Fixed: The follow-up tasks cannot be completed after collecting the required coins in advance in the Dietlinde side task.
- Fixed: Incorrect item type of Damascus knife sold in the Beirut item store
- Fixed: Text error in the plot event of Beluget joining the team.
- Optimize the background of some scenes in the Beluget branch plot.
- Optimize the clue-poetry's secret location text description.
- Optimize the effect description text of fighting skills.
- Optimize the unlocking conditions of Abdullah's characteristic [Ship Capture Tactics].
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 18 January 2023
Patch Notes Jan. 18, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update