DLC #2 and Leaderboard out now! 🥇

Hi everyone, welcome to Mesoamerica!

Our new DLC map is on sale now and, if you have the Season Pass, you should see it in your game already.

We've also released a free update, which includes everything in our changelog below. We had to postpone multiplayer notifications in the end, we are working through some technical issues with Steam but we expect them to arrive in not too long. To replace them in this update, we swapped in the new units in cities art.

v1.2.0.2

New DLC map available to everyone in multiplayer, if somebody, who owns the DLC/Season Pass, creates the game.

Steam leaderboard added to show who has the most Treasure! https://steamcommunity.com//stats/1768280/leaderboards/8312573

Added a Confirm step when you are resigning from multiplayer games to prevent people doing it by accident.

New visuals for when armies and fleets are in cities. To prevent the units obscuring the city (if it's a small one), they now display only their flag/sail and the city is clearly visible behind this.

Increased the cost of growing cities with 5+ population (most noticeable with very large cities). This should improve the late-game combat balance and also delay (and thus prevent some) stalemates in Domination Mode.

Sewer System (grow a city to size 8) opportunity buffed from -20% city yield tech prices to -50%.

FAQ entry about city growth prices updated.

Updated the timing of the combat phase of the end turn sequence to avoid scenarios where it feels like the results of the battles are not displayed for long enough.

Fixed the Polynesian capital's underlying terrain being incorrect (when you need to own 3 city's on X terrain for opportunities).

Fixed start of turn click mode transitions, which occasionally caused problems with opportunities.

Fixed some minor translation issues.

⚠ Multiplayer games from before the update will no longer appear in the lobby but can be played in a new compatibility branch in Steam (you need the old build to see these games). Sorry for the inconvenience, this is how we keep everyone in a game on the same build, to avoid desyncs. The branch is called v1.1.x.x-multiplayer-compatibility.

Have fun! ⚔