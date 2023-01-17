 Skip to content

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 17 January 2023

Patch v1.0.9g Released!

1.0.9g - Released 17 January 2023

NEW in LOST RIVER:
  • Lost Luck Silver Mine, in the Temple Rocks area, is now explorable. Start a new game to explore the mine -- in new games, there are two miner's lanterns outside the mine, be sure to pick one up before going inside.
  • Miner achievement for reaching deepest point in Lost Luck mine.
  • Three new dens.
  • Six new rendezvous sites.
  • Toggle in Game Settings: Gameplay to disable the Low FPS alert.
IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Modest increase of odds of cougar attack on homesite.
  • Gore dialog now appears after killing an animal with different gore options (had been appearing on snowshoe hare).
  • Reduced brightness in scent view when snow is on the ground In non-winter seasons.
  • Snow accumulated on animals now melts quickly when indoors.
  • Collector's Cache achievement can now be earned in LR as well as SC, and the requirement in either is to have eight collectible objects at your den.
  • When jumping to next year, your pack name is the default selection at the end of Establish Territory quest.
  • Some reductions in memory usage when going from one game scene to another.
  • Terrain and water refinements.
  • In Lost River, more tall grass patches added in downtown area.
IMPROVEMENTS in LOST RIVER:
  • Improved NPC pathfinding around the boulders below cliffs.
  • More tall grass patches added in downtown area.
  • Added a few more days in Find Mate quest before winter season begins.
  • Foam now appears around wolves in all LR water bodies, including hot springs. (Did not before due to new water shaders in LR.)
  • New LR-specific set of suggested pack names when naming your pack.
  • Numbering of wolves in Lost River rival packs now starts at higher numbers than one (in new games only).
  • Reduced pitted/jagginess of deep snow surface around rocky areas.
BUGS FIXED:
  • Multiplayer: If host has already earned a multiplayer achievement, then players in that session won't earn it if unlocked. (Recent regression from another fix a few weeks ago.)
  • In Photo Mode, the camera icon changes position based on HUD scaling.
  • For multi-part achievements, Achievement Progress alert appears even after achievement has been unlocked.
BUGS FIXED in SLOUGH CREEK:
  • If it rains after snowfall, snow coverage is inconsistent between some terrain sections, creating odd lines.
  • There are no bull elk in large elk herds in autumn.
BUGS FIXED in LOST RIVER:
  • Multiplayer: In Cattle Ranch area, several issues with player-wolf getting stuck against fence or running unstoppably.
  • Multiplayer: In certain situations, cattle ranch fence break and deterrents are not synce correctly between host and other players.
  • In winter, the scent glow on many dirt dens is blocked by the snow mound.
  • Wolves float too high in the water in some creeks.
  • Leaves blow around the player when indoors.
  • Beavers carry branches when going away from water, instead of when returning to it.
  • Dead dog airborne scents are not the X icon.
  • Distant animal vocalizations aren't audible in some seasons.
  • Error in German Shepherd dog might cause issues when it's traveling.
  • When snow is present in main menu, the distant hills don't have snow.
  • In certain circumstances, non-host players can change the name of the pack in multiplayer games.
  • In certain locations, newborns can spawn outside of tall grass patches.
  • When setting up a multiplayer game, if the game cannot connect to the selected region, the player is often unable to choose another region and try again.
  • Wolf growl audio keeps playing if player chooses another emote during thethx growl.
  • Rival pack scent post near the Blades is just outside the correct hex.
  • Natural Landmarks achievement: Blades location should unlock during Endless Summer, but does not.
  • In Early Spring, tree at densite in Monday Gulch is offset from den.
  • Allison Acres houses don't load soon enough when entering that area from the hilltop.
  • Various issues with dens and terrain.

