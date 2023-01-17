 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

2089 - Space Divided update for 17 January 2023

Update V 0.2.2 - Improvements And New Unit

Share · View all patches · Build 10341404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added upgrades for Andarer Light-/Flak- Turret
  • Additional sound effects in main menu
  • Added English voice-over for tutorial

Bugfixes:

  • Improved German localization
  • Tutorial: smaller bugfixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1653771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link