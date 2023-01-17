Update V 0.2.2 - Improvements And New Unit

Features:
- Added upgrades for Andarer Light-/Flak- Turret
- Additional sound effects in main menu
- Added English voice-over for tutorial
Bugfixes:
- Improved German localization
- Tutorial: smaller bugfixes and improvements
