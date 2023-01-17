 Skip to content

FOREWARNED update for 17 January 2023

Hotfix (v.50.2)

Hotfix (v.50.2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes
• Added a missing archway in the tomb variation #3 memory puzzle room
• Fixed AI pathing near the entrance to the tomb variation #2 lower level
• Fixed draw distance ranges on the new snake braziers
• Updated the Rathos model in the ritual rooms
• Fixed an issue allowing players to leave via the jeep even if teammates had Osiris respawns left
• Fixed an issue preventing photos of Ouphris being registered
• Fixed an issue related to the display of update messages
• Fixed the positioning of the collection tray table in the tutorial
• Fixed an issue causing push-to-talk voice chat to cut out when opening the PDA

