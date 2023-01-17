 Skip to content

Plutocracy update for 17 January 2023

Patch 0.223.6 is available in main branch now!

List of changes:

  • Fixed a critical error during the election when one of the candidates was not found.
  • Fixed a critical error during loading when the controlling shareholder is not found.
  • Fixed a critical bug due to missing relationships between characters related to the use of old saves where relationships were broken.
  • Fixed a critical error that occurred during an attempt to display a hint for the "Get Sponsored" ambition when, for some reason, the opponent of the character with the ambition was not found.
  • Fixed a critical error that occurred while viewing the list of politicians of any chamber.
  • Fixed a critical bug that occurred while receiving a reward for sponsoring a politician.

