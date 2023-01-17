 Skip to content

Maurice: In The Predator's Nest update for 17 January 2023

FIXED 90% OR MORE GPU USAGE!

Maurice: In The Predator's Nest update for 17 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's up guys, today talking to an old video game development professor of mine about why people said that my game could mine cryptocurrency, he gave me the answer... I made a stupid mistake of not limiting the fps... Within the environment game development, it seems to be quite obvious but I made the mistake of thinking that Unity did it automatically. So the game was always without fps limit, that's why almost 100% use of the GPU, even if you had the best graphics on the market.

Now you can limit the FPS to your liking!!!

