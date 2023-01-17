What's up guys, today talking to an old video game development professor of mine about why people said that my game could mine cryptocurrency, he gave me the answer... I made a stupid mistake of not limiting the fps... Within the environment game development, it seems to be quite obvious but I made the mistake of thinking that Unity did it automatically. So the game was always without fps limit, that's why almost 100% use of the GPU, even if you had the best graphics on the market.
Maurice: In The Predator's Nest update for 17 January 2023
FIXED 90% OR MORE GPU USAGE!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update