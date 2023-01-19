With wheels like these, who needs roads?

The new vehicle is now available in the in-game shop as free DLC for all players.

Claim the free DLC in the in-game shop or via Steam Store.

Enjoy dynamic rides throughout the vast environments when you saddle the UTV without additional gameplay requirements. You can reach places behind the wheel; otherwise hard to access with a jeep. You can quickly get to hunting stands on time to watch or hunt your desired animal. You can enjoy beautiful vistas on top of the mountain and still get back to the lodge in a timely manner.

Riding UTV in the Way of the Hunter is fun and useful at the same time. This new vehicle can change how you plan your hunting adventures or explore the environment.

Drive safe!