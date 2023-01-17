 Skip to content

Krek Da Frog update for 17 January 2023

Missing prefabs and textures fix.

17 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi froggers,

In last days you could see some missing textures in game, this update contain replaced missing textures and prefabs.

Regards,
Bl0ckdave

