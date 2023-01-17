0.2.3 | Patch Notes - Updates, Balances and Bug Fixes!

Sker Islanders, we have an almighty patch for you to feast your eyes on! Including hot fixes, balances and new updates. Check out the updates for patches 0.2.2 and 0.2.3:
Sker Ritual
Patch v.0.2.2 - 20/12/2022 - Hotfixes
- Fixed an issue that made the character to grow in height after using the crouch a lot, which would block players from traversing trough certain rooms or get stuck
- Fixed an instance where "The Ashes of Sker Hotel" would not go dark if you exited to the menu during a dark round and played the map again in the same session
- Fixed another issue where enemies would get stuck in other areas in "The Ashes of Sker Hotel" after the player teleports
- Fixed Scoreboard & Game Finished screen stats duplicating
- Fixed Objective Marker not appearing on Lamb during escort in "Cursed Lands of Lavernock"
Patch v.0.2.3 - 17/01/2023
Newly Added
- Isaac now appears randomly in "The Ashes of Sker Hotel"
- Added a Random Map button to the Map Selection when using "Find Game"
- Added a rare chance for Lucky to give you the Thunderbolt & Howler in all maps
New Changes
- Added a light to the Cloning Machine in the The Labyrinth to indicate that it's usable
- Changed the Cloning Machine in The Labyrinth to not teleport all lambs
- Improved Visual feedback for statues in the "Strange Places" objective
Audio Changes
- Added impact sounds when the player has been hit by melee
- Improved the hitmarker sound
- Improved footstep sounds
- Fixed an issue that caused some sounds to not play if they happened too quickly
- Fixed an issue that caused weapon audio to not play from other players when they initially connect until they equip another weapon or re-equip
Balances
-
Removed Invisibility from the Miracles Pool (Note: A New Miracle will replace it)
-
Enemy count per Round now caps out at Round 30
-
Enemy Health scaling now caps out at Round 66
-
Lowered health scale between Round 37 and 66 by 10%
-
Killerwatt spawn count during the dark rounds are reduced by 50%
-
Stalker enemies now reposition themselves closer to the player if they have gotten too far from them
-
Reaper enemy now follows the player trough other areas of "The Ashes of Sker Hotel"
-
Reaper movement speed increased by 100%
-
Reaper base health increased to 5000, up from 4000
-
Lowered Magazine Capacity on higher tier weapons by 75%
-
Knife kills now count as critical kills
-
Improved Visual for Lighting Strike during the Isaac boss fight
-
Improved Visual on Killerwatts Lightning bolt attack and impact
-
Abraham now spawns closer to the player in "The Cursed Lands of Lavernock"
-
Howler
-
Increased Damage to 667, up from 243
-
Fixed an issue causing the cartridge to be invisible during reloads
-
MP18A
-
Increased Max Damage to 59, up from 45
-
Increased Min Damage to 39, up from 23
-
Sie Rogotti
-
Increased Max Damage to 137, up from 72
-
Increased Min Damage to 102, up from 68
-
RS10
-
Decreased Max Damage to 129, down from 159
Bug and Performance Fixes
- Fixed a massive performance drop when an enemy would spawn very far away from the player
- Fixed extra bugs causing enemies to be stuck
- Fixed an extra Trial not having a chance to turn on
- Fixed slight performance issue caused by logs
- Fixed issue causing the Revive machine to not work properly online
- Improved camera movement input to not be framerate dependant
