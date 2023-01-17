0.2.3 | Patch Notes - Updates, Balances and Bug Fixes!

Sker Islanders, we have an almighty patch for you to feast your eyes on! Including hot fixes, balances and new updates. Check out the updates for patches 0.2.2 and 0.2.3:

Patch v.0.2.2 - 20/12/2022 - Hotfixes

Patch v.0.2.3 - 17/01/2023

Newly Added

New Changes

Audio Changes

Balances

Removed Invisibility from the Miracles Pool (Note: A New Miracle will replace it)

Enemy count per Round now caps out at Round 30

Enemy Health scaling now caps out at Round 66

Lowered health scale between Round 37 and 66 by 10%

Killerwatt spawn count during the dark rounds are reduced by 50%

Stalker enemies now reposition themselves closer to the player if they have gotten too far from them

Reaper enemy now follows the player trough other areas of "The Ashes of Sker Hotel"

Reaper movement speed increased by 100%

Reaper base health increased to 5000, up from 4000

Lowered Magazine Capacity on higher tier weapons by 75%

Knife kills now count as critical kills

Improved Visual for Lighting Strike during the Isaac boss fight

Improved Visual on Killerwatts Lightning bolt attack and impact

Abraham now spawns closer to the player in "The Cursed Lands of Lavernock"

Howler

Increased Damage to 667, up from 243

Fixed an issue causing the cartridge to be invisible during reloads

MP18A

Increased Max Damage to 59, up from 45

Increased Min Damage to 39, up from 23

Sie Rogotti

Increased Max Damage to 137, up from 72

Increased Min Damage to 102, up from 68

RS10