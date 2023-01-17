Update notes for 17 January - Save and load is finally here!

It's finally here, save and load!



Along with a new ability to retry your last wave in which you lost hit points in!





Also, we found the previous gem update went too far and pushed too much power into gems. We have updated gems to reduce their strength as a gold jump and promote more strategic uses.

New:

Added the ability to continue from where you last left off. Progress is saved after you complete a wave. Changing your talents in any way resets all your saved files.

Added a new talent, Retry. Unlocks the ability to retry a wave where you lost some hit points in.

Added a new Path length number to the top info bar.

Faster Hits, Harder hits and Immolation gems have been made Unique, only allowing them to be upgraded on 1 unit per level.

Mage attacks, Unholy explosions and Huxian's orb sounds have been tweaked to be less intrusive.

Fixes: