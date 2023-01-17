 Skip to content

MorphVOX Pro 5 - Voice Changer update for 17 January 2023

Higher Quality Virtual Driver

The MorphVOX microphone now supports 48khz/32 bit high quality audio streaming. Audio processing quality has also been improved along with many minor bug fixes.

