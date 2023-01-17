 Skip to content

Raiders Of The Lost Island update for 17 January 2023

v1.13 - Small bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10340727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.13 [230111]

  • fixed small bug (xp widget remained on screen on the fail ending page and after that in main menu)

Also, the Nintendo Switch version was updated with the new Skills feature.

Have fun!
Alex

