 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eco update for 17 January 2023

Update 9.7.7 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10340690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Citizens,
we have just released Update 9.7.7, please find the changelog below:

Civics:
  • Fixed: A failed attempt to overthrow the constitution would nontheless lead to all laws on the server being removed and the web ui no longer displaying prior elections to some players.
  • Fixed: After a failed vote to ratify a constitution in some circumstances it was not possible to try to ratify another one.
  • Fixed: In specific circumstances it was possible to change demographics instantly without having permissions to do so.
Server
  • Fixed: In some cases migration of a world from Update 9.1 could fail.
  • Fixed: Migration of a world from Update 9.5 could fail due to "ghost" districts that were not part of any district map.
  • Fixed: When placing unavailable technical items that can only be spawned by admins (accidentially), the server would crash and no longer boot. (These items are going to be removed from the list of spawnable items)
  • Fixed: An issue with LiteDB that could lead to corruption of the statistics database.
Miscellaneous
  • Fixed: Some trees frequently had their cut logs being hard to target as their hitbox was offset.
  • Removed: Holiday theme for spruces, storage boxes and elks.

Changed files in this update

Eco Win x64 Content Depot 382312
  • Loading history…
Eco Mac Content Depot 382313
  • Loading history…
Eco Linux Content Depot 382314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link