YOU ARE THE DINNER update for 17 January 2023

Hotfix v1.0c

With hotfix v1.0c

Fixes

  • Fixed: game crashes when player deaths.
  • Fixed: Tutorial misplaced texts.
  • Fixed: Stash statistics.
  • Fixed: Sometimes inventory items lost if player drag them while in the base.
  • Fixed: If the inventory is closed while the object is being dragged, the mouse is stuck on the object.

Improvements

  • Zombie threat level panic text font and color changed, so player can aware panic situation.
  • Added panic status to the Mental bar, So player can easily aware panic situation.
  • Added a now Tutorial screen to help the player easily understand the game concept.

Thank you for playing our game. Please feel free to let us know any problems you encounter.

