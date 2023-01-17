With hotfix v1.0c
Fixes
- Fixed: game crashes when player deaths.
- Fixed: Tutorial misplaced texts.
- Fixed: Stash statistics.
- Fixed: Sometimes inventory items lost if player drag them while in the base.
- Fixed: If the inventory is closed while the object is being dragged, the mouse is stuck on the object.
Improvements
- Zombie threat level panic text font and color changed, so player can aware panic situation.
- Added panic status to the Mental bar, So player can easily aware panic situation.
- Added a now Tutorial screen to help the player easily understand the game concept.
Thank you for playing our game. Please feel free to let us know any problems you encounter.
Changed files in this update