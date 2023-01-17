Patch 0.4.34.4 is OUT!

Knock-knock, adventurers!
The new patch is out!
In this patch we mostly fixed bugs and did minor additions to the existing build.
The balance work is still in progress, and we don't want to add it part by part because it may break lots of other things on-the-go, so we've decided to add the new balance system in one of the future updates.
For now, let's see what's fixed and what we have added to the game.
What's new:
- New character menu
- New icon display system
- Added new quest items
- Added descriptions of new items
- Added icons to Mortis' comments in combat
- Added missing icons in event dialogues
- Added tips to some blue words
- Added new card images + changed many old ones
- Added new cards to reward lists
- Added a new signature weapon Soultaker
- Added new effects/actions for normal enemies in the Frontier, Swamps and Steppes
- Added new Mortis' phrases in battle
Bug fixes:
- Fixed softlock when visiting orc idol
- Fixed a bug with unplayable sounds in the camp
- Fixed the display of travel notes after the event "Armored Zombie"
- Fixed bugs in the "Three Graves" and "Old Cemetery" events
- Fixed bugs in the "Worm's nest" event
- Fixed the incorrect text display in some events
- Fixed Golden Whistle item
- Fixed a crash in the demoman event
- Fixed "Weakness" effect going off screen in Millenis' fight
- Fixed overlapping icons in the 3v3 fight with the Mite Queen
- Fixed card information appearing on the wrong layer when previewing an item in inventory
- Fixed a bug where the count of location points on the event log panel didn't not match the selected route
- Fixed incorrect display of damage in the description on many cards
- Fixed "Trap" scale complication - curses are now issued correctly
- Fixed the work of the Pressure buff, now when the buff stacks, cards are issued correctly
- Fixed a bug where the status effect continued to accumulate when the source of the effect died
- Fixed a bug where the Sticky Blood buff was duplicated by talents with different skill levels
- Twin Tail trophy no longer blocks Vessel of Deception
- Fixed a bug where the Crystal class trophy was not granting the Nature Protection card
- Fixed a bug where allies remained on the battlefield after the death of a hero
- Fixed intended damage in the second phase of the Thing boss
- Changed the action pattern of the Thing boss depending on the presence of the Hunger effect on it
- Fixed a bug where Sigismund could run away from the battle
- Fixed a bug where the effect of Deadly Calm was reset at the end of the turn
- Fixed a bug where the Hungry Demon did not go to the 3rd stage
What's new for Persival:
- Fixed a bug when Persival could not start the fight with Sigismund
- Fixed a bug where Veteran Persival's Prepared Strike card didn't work
What's new for Bjorn:
- Fixed the issue of incorrect reward given in the "Batu Smart" event for Bjorn
- Fixed inappropriate display of the damage animation when attacking the father elf and playing the Ferocious Agility card as Bjorn
What's new for Vanadis:
- Fixed a bug where the Dizziness debuff would change the cost of Vanadis' cards while applied to a pet
Thank you all for your bug reports over on Discord and from the game. Without you it wouldn't be possible for us to find and fix all of these problems. We remind you (and highly encourage) that you can send us bug reports directly from the main menu of the game with the description of the problem you're encountering, this way it's easier for us to locate and fix it in the next patch. If you can't send us a bug report from the game, message us anywhere, and we'll gladly help you to resolve the issue and find needed info for a fix.
