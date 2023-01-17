Patch 0.4.34.4 is OUT!

Knock-knock, adventurers!

The new patch is out!

In this patch we mostly fixed bugs and did minor additions to the existing build.

The balance work is still in progress, and we don't want to add it part by part because it may break lots of other things on-the-go, so we've decided to add the new balance system in one of the future updates.

For now, let's see what's fixed and what we have added to the game.

What's new:

New character menu

New icon display system

Added new quest items

Added descriptions of new items

Added icons to Mortis' comments in combat

Added missing icons in event dialogues

Added tips to some blue words

Added new card images + changed many old ones

Added new cards to reward lists

Added a new signature weapon Soultaker

Added new effects/actions for normal enemies in the Frontier, Swamps and Steppes

Added new Mortis' phrases in battle

Bug fixes:

Fixed softlock when visiting orc idol

Fixed a bug with unplayable sounds in the camp

Fixed the display of travel notes after the event "Armored Zombie"

Fixed bugs in the "Three Graves" and "Old Cemetery" events

Fixed bugs in the "Worm's nest" event

Fixed the incorrect text display in some events

Fixed Golden Whistle item

Fixed a crash in the demoman event

Fixed "Weakness" effect going off screen in Millenis' fight

Fixed overlapping icons in the 3v3 fight with the Mite Queen

Fixed card information appearing on the wrong layer when previewing an item in inventory

Fixed a bug where the count of location points on the event log panel didn't not match the selected route

Fixed incorrect display of damage in the description on many cards

Fixed "Trap" scale complication - curses are now issued correctly

Fixed the work of the Pressure buff, now when the buff stacks, cards are issued correctly

Fixed a bug where the status effect continued to accumulate when the source of the effect died

Fixed a bug where the Sticky Blood buff was duplicated by talents with different skill levels

Twin Tail trophy no longer blocks Vessel of Deception

Fixed a bug where the Crystal class trophy was not granting the Nature Protection card

Fixed a bug where allies remained on the battlefield after the death of a hero

Fixed intended damage in the second phase of the Thing boss

Changed the action pattern of the Thing boss depending on the presence of the Hunger effect on it

Fixed a bug where Sigismund could run away from the battle

Fixed a bug where the effect of Deadly Calm was reset at the end of the turn

Fixed a bug where the Hungry Demon did not go to the 3rd stage

What's new for Persival:

Fixed a bug when Persival could not start the fight with Sigismund

Fixed a bug where Veteran Persival's Prepared Strike card didn't work

What's new for Bjorn:

Fixed the issue of incorrect reward given in the "Batu Smart" event for Bjorn

Fixed inappropriate display of the damage animation when attacking the father elf and playing the Ferocious Agility card as Bjorn

What's new for Vanadis:

Fixed a bug where the Dizziness debuff would change the cost of Vanadis' cards while applied to a pet

Thank you all for your bug reports over on Discord and from the game. Without you it wouldn't be possible for us to find and fix all of these problems. We remind you (and highly encourage) that you can send us bug reports directly from the main menu of the game with the description of the problem you're encountering, this way it's easier for us to locate and fix it in the next patch. If you can't send us a bug report from the game, message us anywhere, and we'll gladly help you to resolve the issue and find needed info for a fix.

