Launch Day Patch

UI Tweaks:
-opening up a graveyard/mana view closes all other graveyard/mana views, instead of loading on on top of the other.
-Using the escape key while in the deckbuilder, boss screen, or store will return you to either the main menu, or your current delve.
-Card text clarity improvements
-added a quit button on the main menu
Bug fixes:
-adding 1 cost white spells now properly can add spells of any color base
-spells can now properly be shuffled back with effects that shuffle cards from grave back to deck
Features:
-Added a more obvious visual indicator for how to play mana, should only be visible the first time you transmute mana.
