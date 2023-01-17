 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Simulacrum update for 17 January 2023

Launch Day Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10340432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI Tweaks:

-opening up a graveyard/mana view closes all other graveyard/mana views, instead of loading on on top of the other.
-Using the escape key while in the deckbuilder, boss screen, or store will return you to either the main menu, or your current delve.
-Card text clarity improvements
-added a quit button on the main menu

Bug fixes:

-adding 1 cost white spells now properly can add spells of any color base
-spells can now properly be shuffled back with effects that shuffle cards from grave back to deck

Features:

-Added a more obvious visual indicator for how to play mana, should only be visible the first time you transmute mana.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2263511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link