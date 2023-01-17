Launch Day Patch

UI Tweaks:

-opening up a graveyard/mana view closes all other graveyard/mana views, instead of loading on on top of the other.

-Using the escape key while in the deckbuilder, boss screen, or store will return you to either the main menu, or your current delve.

-Card text clarity improvements

-added a quit button on the main menu

Bug fixes:

-adding 1 cost white spells now properly can add spells of any color base

-spells can now properly be shuffled back with effects that shuffle cards from grave back to deck

Features:

-Added a more obvious visual indicator for how to play mana, should only be visible the first time you transmute mana.