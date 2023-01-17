After a year and a half of development, Joshua's Legs is ready for its release!

There are so many stories to tell about this journey but I realised after 2 years in this project that what I like the most is development and programming. I had literally zero online presence before this game so I'm quite out of touch with posting those stories. Maybe in the process after the release, I'll learn to share some of it. So for the release, I'll stay true to myself and keep this short and let the game speak for itself!

Joshua's Legs will be officially released on January 18th 2023! Watch the trailer to get a look at the curious world and novel mechanics of this new game where speed, finesse and precision will reward you with mysterious secrets.