 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Joshua's Legs update for 17 January 2023

After a year and a half of development, Joshua's Legs is ready for its release!

Share · View all patches · Build 10340397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are so many stories to tell about this journey but I realised after 2 years in this project that what I like the most is development and programming. I had literally zero online presence before this game so I'm quite out of touch with posting those stories. Maybe in the process after the release, I'll learn to share some of it. So for the release, I'll stay true to myself and keep this short and let the game speak for itself!

Joshua's Legs will be officially released on January 18th 2023! Watch the trailer to get a look at the curious world and novel mechanics of this new game where speed, finesse and precision will reward you with mysterious secrets.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1934331
  • Loading history…
Depot 1934332
  • Loading history…
Depot 1934333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link